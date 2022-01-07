BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 70,300 shares.The stock last traded at $15.50 and had previously closed at $15.49.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 196.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 286,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

