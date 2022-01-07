BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

MQT opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth $899,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

