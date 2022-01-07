BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.
MQT opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.17.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
