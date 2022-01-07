BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Down 42.4% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the November 30th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MQT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,436. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.