BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

