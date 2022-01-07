Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth about $116,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.