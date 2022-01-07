BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $34.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.18. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.