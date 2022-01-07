Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLND stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32. Blend Labs has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

