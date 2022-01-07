Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Trading Down 1.5%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.