Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $93.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,531. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

