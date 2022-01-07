BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust (LON:BCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $345.00

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC (LON:BCI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.65) and last traded at GBX 343 ($4.62), with a volume of 38041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £366.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 327.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 326.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

BMO Capital and Income Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

