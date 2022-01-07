BMO Capital Markets Increases RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $125.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.71.

NYSE RPM opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $144,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,083,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

