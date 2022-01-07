BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.38 (LON:BCPT)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.38 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BCPT stock opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of £781.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a one year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 107.40 ($1.45).

In other BMO Commercial Property Trust news, insider Paul Marcuse acquired 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,907.10 ($26,825.36). Also, insider Hugh Scott-Barrett acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($47,163.46).

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

