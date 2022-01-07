BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €65.00 ($73.86) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from €69.00 ($78.41) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($70.45) to €63.00 ($71.59) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from €55.00 ($62.50) to €60.00 ($68.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($67.05) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.06.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.