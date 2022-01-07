Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $60.71 Average PT from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOWFF. increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.21. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $26.62 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 28.75%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.