Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have commented on BDNNY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

BDNNY opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

