Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOLT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,649,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after acquiring an additional 512,677 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 371,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,041,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $137.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

