BOMB Price Up 11.7% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $163,761.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,231.00 or 0.99977989 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00100864 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00033368 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00035190 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.87 or 0.00875623 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,666 coins and its circulating supply is 894,878 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.