Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 0.5%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.04. 7,857 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 6,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

About Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF)

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

