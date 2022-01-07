Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,050 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in AerCap were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,552,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,756,000 after buying an additional 244,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,958,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,740,000 after buying an additional 250,096 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,906,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,033,000 after buying an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,818,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 93,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

AerCap stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

