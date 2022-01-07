Boston Partners Has $2.77 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,855 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in KBR were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,859,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 486,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,572,000 after purchasing an additional 341,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,805,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

