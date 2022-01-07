Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.67.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

