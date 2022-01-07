Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.35% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth $386,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $2,520,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $24,122,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $6,867,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $253,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWP stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.43 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

