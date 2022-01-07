Boston Partners Sells 15,423 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.33% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $33.36 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

