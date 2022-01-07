Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $157.32 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,033,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $157,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPYV stock remained flat at $$42.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. 109,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.