Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $24.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $24,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 220.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

