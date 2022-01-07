Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $46.98 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,921 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 37.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.05. 168,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,948,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $419.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average is $224.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

