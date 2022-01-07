Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $60.84. 352,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,199,494. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $256.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

