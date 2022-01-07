Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stake Raised by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.16% of Boston Properties worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

Shares of BXP opened at $124.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average is $115.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

