Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $131.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $124.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.11. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.16%.

In other news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.