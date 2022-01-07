Boundary Creek Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,208 shares during the quarter. Ingles Markets comprises about 4.4% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boundary Creek Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Ingles Markets worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $769,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

IMKTA opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $69.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

