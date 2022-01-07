Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.45 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $164,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,430 shares of company stock worth $14,515,067 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

