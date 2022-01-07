Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TNDM opened at $136.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.45 and a beta of 0.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.
In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Anne Gasser sold 1,084 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $164,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,430 shares of company stock worth $14,515,067 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.