Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Has $17.44 Million Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,023 shares during the quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $17,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $421,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth $179,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

