Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $27.28 Million in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,236,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,281,000. BGC Partners makes up about 1.5% of Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.36% of BGC Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 782,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

