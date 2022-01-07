Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Purchases New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $228.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

