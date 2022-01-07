Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes $11.48 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 441,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP owned 0.47% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,884,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,611,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,005,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

