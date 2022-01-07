Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Takes Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $156.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $122.99 and a 12 month high of $163.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

