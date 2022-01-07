BP (LON:BP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.31) to GBX 404 ($5.44) in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.73) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($7.14) to GBX 570 ($7.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 342 ($4.61) to GBX 388 ($5.23) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 399.20 ($5.38).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 355.15 ($4.79) on Thursday. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 366.40 ($4.94). The firm has a market cap of £70.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($500.88). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £319.92 ($431.10). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 288 shares of company stock worth $100,122.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.