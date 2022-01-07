BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). BrainsWay posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 116,510 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 21,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,157. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

