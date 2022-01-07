Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $101.15

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.15 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 93.90 ($1.27). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 94.20 ($1.27), with a volume of 921,133 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BREE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 115 ($1.55) to GBX 113 ($1.52) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.75) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.