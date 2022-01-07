Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.08. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 165.40% and a negative net margin of 12,468.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Brickell Biotech by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,519,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 442,490 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 754.4% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 379,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 334,787 shares during the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 18.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 609,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 54.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

