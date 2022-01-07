BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Down 5.3%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 40,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,025,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 727,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 654,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after buying an additional 104,435 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

