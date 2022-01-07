Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $680.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $656.89.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $637.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $595.24 and its 200-day moving average is $525.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 117.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.