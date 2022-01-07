Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.39. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $10.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

CRL stock opened at $333.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $249.48 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

