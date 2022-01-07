Brokerages Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $362.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.75 million and the lowest is $338.81 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $278.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,452,000 after purchasing an additional 817,959 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,940,000 after purchasing an additional 416,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.24. 4,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.59. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

