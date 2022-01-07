Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $4,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

