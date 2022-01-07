Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Announce -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.28). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $1.35 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

