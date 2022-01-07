Brokerages Anticipate Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $593.67 Million

Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $593.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $564.00 million and the highest is $612.05 million. Woodward reported sales of $537.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its position in Woodward by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,995. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

