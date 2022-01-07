Brokerages Expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.22.

AAP traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.09. 553,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,902. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $143.15 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.