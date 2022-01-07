Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $162.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.07 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $651.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,062. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

