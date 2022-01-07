Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.33 Million

Brokerages expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to post sales of $223.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.50 million and the lowest is $221.60 million. Glacier Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $808.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.00 million to $809.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $921.10 million, with estimates ranging from $910.50 million to $941.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Truist lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

GBCI stock opened at $56.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after purchasing an additional 829,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after purchasing an additional 122,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

